Ryder Cup Kickoff Moves Ahead Amid Weather Concerns

The Ryder Cup opening ceremony has been moved to Wednesday due to bad weather. Captains will announce pairings for the next day's competition. In other sports news, Ruby Whitehorn is reinstated in Tennessee, the Rangers shut down key players for the season, and MLB approves a new ball-strike challenge system.

Ryder Cup Kickoff Moves Ahead Amid Weather Concerns
The Ryder Cup's opening ceremony is set to occur on Wednesday, a day earlier than planned, in response to weather forecasts, according to organizers at Bethpage Black Course. U.S. and European captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will announce the competitive pairings the following day.

Across sports, Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell has confirmed the reinstatement of senior guard Ruby Whitehorn. The athlete was arrested in August but has now agreed to misdemeanors, including aggravated trespassing and burglary, allowing for judicial diversion.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers have officially ended the seasons of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager due to imminent elimination from the playoffs. Major League Baseball's upcoming season will see the introduction of an automated ball-strike challenge system, following a pivotal committee vote.

