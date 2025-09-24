Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone, a prominent Italian skier, revealed that her recovery from a double leg fracture sustained in April might continue longer than expected, potentially impacting her participation in the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 35-year-old, who holds Italy's medal aspirations at the Olympics, has endured two challenging operations and has been seeking insights from Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb, who has faced numerous surgeries throughout her career.

Despite the arduous journey, Brignone remains resolute, signaling her fight to overcome adversity and reclaim her spot on the slopes, though the timeline for her competitive return remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)