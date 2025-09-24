Left Menu

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Italian skier Federica Brignone faces an uncertain recovery from a severe leg injury, which may extend beyond the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Despite undergoing two surgeries and facing physical challenges, Brignone remains determined to compete, drawing inspiration from fellow athletes, while acknowledging the uncertain timeline for her return.

Federica Brignone, a prominent Italian skier, revealed that her recovery from a double leg fracture sustained in April might continue longer than expected, potentially impacting her participation in the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The 35-year-old, who holds Italy's medal aspirations at the Olympics, has endured two challenging operations and has been seeking insights from Austrian skier Nina Ortlieb, who has faced numerous surgeries throughout her career.

Despite the arduous journey, Brignone remains resolute, signaling her fight to overcome adversity and reclaim her spot on the slopes, though the timeline for her competitive return remains uncertain.

