Afghan Women Refugees to Make Sporting History in UAE

The Afghan women's refugee team will participate in an international tournament for the first time in a four-team friendly competition in the UAE, organized by FIFA. This initiative follows the Taliban's ban on women's sports, symbolizing hope and progress for global women's rights in sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move for gender equality in sports, the Afghan women's refugee team is set to compete in an international tournament for the first time. The four-team friendly, to be held in the United Arab Emirates, is organized by FIFA and aims to promote women's access to football globally.

Running from October 23-29, the 'FIFA Unites: Women's Series' will see the newly-formed Afghan refugee squad face off against teams from the UAE, Chad, and Libya. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that ensuring women have access to the sport is a priority for the organization.

The tournament not only represents competition but also serves as a beacon of hope and progress for women worldwide. Before the Taliban banned women's sports in 2021, Afghanistan had 25 female players, many of whom are now in Australia. FIFA has conducted talent camps to form a 23-player squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

