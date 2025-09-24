Left Menu

Israeli Cycling Team Faces Pressure for Rebranding Amid Protests

Israel-Premier Tech cycling team is considering a name change due to sponsor pressure and pro-Palestinian protests. The team, owned by Sylvan Adams, removed its full name from jerseys during the Vuelta a Espana. Sponsors like Factor Bikes and Premier Tech demand disassociation from Israel to continue their support.

Updated: 24-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:08 IST
In response to mounting pressure from sponsors and ongoing pro-Palestinian protests, the Israeli cycling team is contemplating a rebranding initiative for the upcoming year. The decision emerges after sponsors urged a name change, prompting the team to consider dropping 'Israel' from its branding.

During the recent Vuelta a Espana, the Israel-Premier Tech team removed its full name from riders' jerseys, amid a series of protests linked to the Gaza conflict. Although media outlets have speculated about the potential exclusion of 'Israel' from the team's name, no confirmation has been made by the team yet.

Owner Sylvan Adams, a Canadian-Israeli businessman, is reviewing the branding strategy in light of sponsor requirements. Factor Bikes, a UK-based sponsor, and Canada's Premier Tech have insisted on disassociating from the Israeli identity, citing geopolitical tensions as a factor impacting their sponsorship. Both companies emphasized their commitment to sticking with the team, provided their conditions regarding rebranding are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

