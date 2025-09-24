Israeli Cycling Team Faces Pressure for Rebranding Amid Protests

In response to mounting pressure from sponsors and ongoing pro-Palestinian protests, the Israeli cycling team is contemplating a rebranding initiative for the upcoming year. The decision emerges after sponsors urged a name change, prompting the team to consider dropping 'Israel' from its branding.

During the recent Vuelta a Espana, the Israel-Premier Tech team removed its full name from riders' jerseys, amid a series of protests linked to the Gaza conflict. Although media outlets have speculated about the potential exclusion of 'Israel' from the team's name, no confirmation has been made by the team yet.

Owner Sylvan Adams, a Canadian-Israeli businessman, is reviewing the branding strategy in light of sponsor requirements. Factor Bikes, a UK-based sponsor, and Canada's Premier Tech have insisted on disassociating from the Israeli identity, citing geopolitical tensions as a factor impacting their sponsorship. Both companies emphasized their commitment to sticking with the team, provided their conditions regarding rebranding are met.

