Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships

Australia secured their mixed team relay title at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, with both male and female cyclists delivering a stellar performance. The combined team time of 50:34.47 bested France by 5.24 seconds, with Switzerland securing bronze, lagging 10 seconds behind.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Australia retained its title in the mixed team relay at the UCI Road World Championships on Wednesday. The competition took place over two challenging circuits of a 20.9 km course in Kigali.

The Australian male cyclists set an impressive pace on the first lap, paving the way for their female teammates, Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman, who finished off the race with remarkable resilience. They maintained composure on the final cobbled climb to clinch victory.

Australia's combined time of 50:34.47 was 5.24 seconds quicker than that of France, who secured silver. Switzerland, with individual time trial world champion Marlen Reusser in their ranks, finished 10 seconds behind, earning the bronze medal.

