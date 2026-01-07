Left Menu

Simon Yates: A Remarkable Cycling Journey Comes to an End

Renowned British cyclist Simon Yates has retired at 33. A two-time grand tour champion, he won the Vuelta in 2018 and Giro d'Italia in 2023. Yates also claimed several stage wins and learned valuable life lessons throughout his career, emphasizing resilience and patience.

  • Country:
  • France

Two-time grand tour champion Simon Yates has announced his retirement from professional cycling, as confirmed by his Visma-Lease a Bike team on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Briton finishes his career on a high note, having won the Giro d'Italia in May and amassing six stage wins across the three-week race.

Yates, the twin brother of fellow cyclist Adam Yates, also boasts two stage victories in the Vuelta and three in the Tour de France, where he achieved his best general classification result with a fourth place finish in 2023. In a statement, Yates expressed pride in his achievements and gratitude for the lessons learned, reflecting on both his triumphs and the adversity faced, including a doping ban in 2016.

His career began with success on the track, where he secured a gold medal in the points race at the World Championships in Minsk in 2013. Yates highlighted that resilience and patience were key takeaways from his career, making his many successes even more meaningful.

