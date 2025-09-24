Left Menu

Australia Triumphs Again: Relentless Victory at UCI Mixed Team Relay

Australia defended their title at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, securing a dramatic win in the mixed team relay. Australia outpaced France with a combined time of 54:30. Despite challenges from France and Switzerland, Australia's strategic foundation and resilient performance led them to victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:50 IST
Australia Triumphs Again: Relentless Victory at UCI Mixed Team Relay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiercely contested UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Australia maintained their dominance in the mixed team relay. They secured victory over a hilly 20.9 km course, outpacing rivals France by five seconds with a total time of 54:30 for 41.8 km.

The Australian team's victory was built on a strategic start by their male riders, followed by a strong finish by Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman, who led the way during the challenging cobbled climb finale. This secure win highlighted a focused team effort, building upon their success from the previous year.

Switzerland claimed the bronze with individual TT world champion Marlen Reusser, while large local audiences passionately supported their home team from Rwanda. The championships, the first held in Africa, continue with upcoming elite road races, promising further excitement and competitive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

Diplomacy Over Conflict: Lula and Zelenskiy's UN Meeting

 Global
2
Ladakh's Fight for Statehood Takes a Violent Turn

Ladakh's Fight for Statehood Takes a Violent Turn

 India
3
Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations

Delhi Court Demands Comprehensive Probe Into Medical Negligence Allegations

 India
4
Violence Erupts Over Tribal Youth's Murder in Maharashtra

Violence Erupts Over Tribal Youth's Murder in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI helps universities detect and prevent dropouts early

Trust and transparency will decide future of AI in mobile banking

Persuasive AI poses hidden dangers for truth, equity and governance

Fluency isn’t enough: Why AI conversation still feels unnatural

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025