Australia Triumphs Again: Relentless Victory at UCI Mixed Team Relay

In a fiercely contested UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Australia maintained their dominance in the mixed team relay. They secured victory over a hilly 20.9 km course, outpacing rivals France by five seconds with a total time of 54:30 for 41.8 km.

The Australian team's victory was built on a strategic start by their male riders, followed by a strong finish by Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman, who led the way during the challenging cobbled climb finale. This secure win highlighted a focused team effort, building upon their success from the previous year.

Switzerland claimed the bronze with individual TT world champion Marlen Reusser, while large local audiences passionately supported their home team from Rwanda. The championships, the first held in Africa, continue with upcoming elite road races, promising further excitement and competitive action.

