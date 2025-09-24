Hero Hockey India League Mini Auctions: Strategic Buys Set Stage for 2026 Season

The atmospheric tension surrounding the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Mini Auctions hit a crescendo in the national capital on Wednesday, with franchises finalizing their rosters in a vibrant, behind-closed-doors session. The salary cap of Rs 4 Crores for men's teams was a critical constraint as over 100 players saw their fates decided.

A notable development was the Hero HIL Governing Council taking temporary control of the UP Rudras, now competing as 'HIL Governing Council,' until new ownership emerges. Standout auctions saw international and junior stars snapped up for hefty amounts, with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers securing Liam Henderson for Rs 42 Lakhs, and Tamil Nadu Dragons obtaining Sander de Wijn at Rs 36 Lakhs.

The auction underscored teams' strategies, balancing seasoned internationals with budding national stars, like junior goalkeeper Vivek Lakra, procured by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 23 Lakhs. Franchises now aim to translate these strategic buys into on-field success when the Hero HIL 2026 season commences.

(With inputs from agencies.)