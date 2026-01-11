Left Menu

Snowden's Clutch Saves Propel Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to Victory

Jed Snowden's crucial performance in the shootout led the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to a 3-1 victory over HIL GC after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. This key win propelled the Lancers to the top of the table in the Hockey India League. Ranchi Royals also secured a victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Updated: 11-01-2026 22:53 IST
In an electrifying match-up, Jed Snowden emerged as the clutch performer, guiding Vedanta Kalinga Lancers to triumph in the shootout with a 3-1 win against HIL GC. The teams were locked at a 1-1 draw after regulation, until Snowden's heroics clinched the victory on Sunday.

Ajeet Yadav and Alexander Hendrickx were the scorers in regular time at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. The shootout saw both goalkeepers, James Mazarelo and Jed Snowden, holding firm after initial goals. Finally, Dilpreet Singh sealed the win as Lancers ascended to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Ranchi Royals achieved their first win of the season, defeating Shrachi Bengal Tigers 4-1 with a late-game charge. Key players Tom Boon, Sharp Lachlan, and Mandeep Singh contributed to a stunning endgame rally, securing vital points in this exciting tournament.

