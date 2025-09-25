Rugby Rivals: Joe Schmidt's Tactical Showdown at Eden Park

Joe Schmidt, now coaching Australia, prepares to outmaneuver his former team, the All Blacks, in a defining Rugby Championship clash at Eden Park this Saturday.

With the Wallabies leading by a point, Schmidt has the opportunity to invigorate a rivalry dulled by New Zealand's historical supremacy, as the iconic Bledisloe Cup is at stake.

History poses a substantial challenge; the Wallabies haven't won at Eden Park since 1986. Despite challenges like player injuries, Schmidt's squad aims to overturn the odds, seeking to exploit the All Blacks' recent vulnerabilities.

