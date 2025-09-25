Left Menu

Romain Grosjean's Remarkable Return to Formula 1

Five years post his dramatic F1 exit, Romain Grosjean returns to drive a 2023 F1 car at Italy's Mugello circuit with Haas team. Wearing a special helmet, he rekindles ties with former colleagues. His journey post-F1 includes racing in IndyCar and the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Updated: 25-09-2025 14:12 IST
Nearly five years after his dramatic exit from Formula 1, Romain Grosjean is set to get back behind the wheel of a racing car once again.

Returning to the Mugello circuit in Italy, Grosjean will reunite with his former Haas team to test a 2023 car. This remarkable comeback features a special edition helmet, customized with art from his children, originally intended for what was supposed to be his final race in 2020.

Grosjean's legendary crash in Bahrain left a significant mark on F1 history, leading to his departure from the sport. Since then, he has competed extensively in the U.S., contesting the Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Joining him for Friday's event is ex-IndyCar driver, James Hinchcliffe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

