Left Menu

PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Pickleball Revolution in India

PHorce Club Pvt Ltd appoints former cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador to promote Pickleball in India. With aims to make Pickleball widely accessible, the company focuses on building an inclusive community through equipment production, court development, and nationwide tournaments. Pujara's role underscores a drive towards community and fitness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:24 IST
PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Pickleball Revolution in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, September 25, 2025 — PHorce Club Pvt Ltd, a leader in India's pickleball ecosystem, has named Cheteshwar Pujara, a cricket icon, as the face of its brand. Recognized for his discipline and focus, Pujara is set to boost the sport's national profile as pickleball rapidly gains popularity.

PHorce Club, founded by Sujay Jairaj, Premal Shah, and Heman Ajmera, is committed to integrating fun, fitness, and family. The company handles all aspects of the sport, from creating facilities and equipment to organizing nationwide competitions to engage communities and foster skills.

Pujara's partnership aligns perfectly with PHorce's philosophy of resilience and collective growth. Together, they aim to make pickleball a staple in Indian households, promoting physical and mental wellness. Future plans include expanding to major cities and launching campaigns that emphasize family and fitness at the core of community building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbh...

 Global
2
Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

 Pakistan
3
Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

 India
4
Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025