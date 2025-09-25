PHorce Club Teams Up with Cricket Star Cheteshwar Pujara to Ignite Pickleball Revolution in India

Mumbai, September 25, 2025 — PHorce Club Pvt Ltd, a leader in India's pickleball ecosystem, has named Cheteshwar Pujara, a cricket icon, as the face of its brand. Recognized for his discipline and focus, Pujara is set to boost the sport's national profile as pickleball rapidly gains popularity.

PHorce Club, founded by Sujay Jairaj, Premal Shah, and Heman Ajmera, is committed to integrating fun, fitness, and family. The company handles all aspects of the sport, from creating facilities and equipment to organizing nationwide competitions to engage communities and foster skills.

Pujara's partnership aligns perfectly with PHorce's philosophy of resilience and collective growth. Together, they aim to make pickleball a staple in Indian households, promoting physical and mental wellness. Future plans include expanding to major cities and launching campaigns that emphasize family and fitness at the core of community building.

(With inputs from agencies.)