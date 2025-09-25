Napoli's Unyielding Defense Faces Milan's Resurgence

Napoli, with an unblemished start to their Serie A title defense, sits two points clear at the top. Their resilience will be tested in an away match against AC Milan on Sunday, a team that has found form with three consecutive victories.

Despite missing key players, Milan remains a formidable opponent. Napoli, too, has demonstrated depth, with new signings gradually adapting to their roles, as highlighted by their recent European setbacks.

Anticipation builds for the fixture at San Siro, where Napoli will attempt to extend their 16-match unbeaten run amidst rising challenges from competitor clubs like Juventus and Inter Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)