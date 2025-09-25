Left Menu

Argentina Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against South Africa in Rugby Championship

Argentina has made key changes ahead of their Rugby Championship fixture against South Africa, including the return of Pablo Matera at flank. Coach Felipe Contepomi aims for a robust lineup. The team's recent performance, including a historic win over New Zealand, sets the stage for a promising match.

Updated: 25-09-2025 21:51 IST
Argentina is set to face South Africa, making strategic changes to their lineup for this Saturday's crucial Rugby Championship match. The team aims for victory at King's Park, a key step in their quest for the title.

Pablo Matera's return to the flank boosts the squad's strength, accompanied by Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos in the second row. This strategic inclusion by Coach Felipe Contepomi sees Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo moving to the bench.

Flyhalf Tomas Albornoz, after recovering from surgery, awaits his chance on the bench. Despite recent challenges, Argentina's captain Julian Montoya sees the match as a vital opportunity to compete against top-tier rugby opponents, heightening the significance of this fixture.

