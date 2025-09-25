Bangladesh Bowlers Shine in Asia Cup Thriller Against Pakistan

In an intense showdown at the Asia Cup, Bangladesh's bowlers demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, limiting a formidable Pakistan batting line-up to just 135 for eight under sweltering conditions.

Despite the seemingly low total, the challenging pitch made stroke play difficult, allowing senior bowlers Mustafizur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain to exploit the conditions effectively. None of Pakistan's top-order batsmen could sustain a significant innings, adding to Bangladesh's advantage.

Notable performances emerged from Mohammed Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammed Nawaz, who attempted to rally with aggressive strokes. However, early breakthroughs by Taskin and strategic bowling changes kept the pressure on Pakistan, sealing a pivotal moment in the Asia Cup competition.

