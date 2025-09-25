Nottinghamshire Reigns Supreme: A Triumphant Return to County Championship Glory

Nottinghamshire celebrated a memorable victory as they clinched their first County Championship title in over a decade, triumphing over Warwickshire with decisive batting at Trent Bridge. The team secured two crucial batting bonus points to end the season on a high.

Captain Haseeb Hameed played a pivotal role, scoring his fourth century of the season with a composed 122, while South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne hit a strategic six to solidify Nottinghamshire's dominating position by surpassing the 300-run threshold. The team concluded their innings at an impressive 374 against Warwickshire's initial 258.

Nottinghamshire's victory ended Surrey's recent winning streak, capturing their seventh overall County Championship title and marking a significant comeback from narrowly avoiding relegation last year.