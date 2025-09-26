Sports Spotlight: New Stars, Major Deals, and Future Prospects

The sporting arena is abuzz with developments across teams and leagues. In the NFL, all eyes are on the New York Giants as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart makes his much-anticipated debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Influential coach Mike Kafka, known for mentoring star Patrick Mahomes, sees immense potential in Dart, highlighting a promising career ahead.

In major franchise moves, the New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft is selling eight percent of the team, valuing the legendary NFL franchise at a staggering $9 billion. This comes as Kraft reflects on his successful tenure, facilitating multiple Super Bowl victories under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, Netflix is making waves in the sports streaming landscape by securing exclusive rights for the MLB 2025 season opener between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. This strategic move marks Netflix's continued expansion into live sports, setting the stage for future broadcasting ventures.