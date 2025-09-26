Flamengo and LDU March into Libertadores Semifinals

Flamengo triumphed over Estudiantes La Plata on Thursday, progressing to the Copa Libertadores semifinals despite a loss in the second leg. The game ended 1-0, but with a 2-2 aggregate, Flamengo's fate was determined through penalties, where goalkeeper Agustin Rossi shone.

In the semifinals for the first time since 2022, Flamengo will square off against Racing Club, another Argentine team. The crucial goal by Gaston Benedetti in the 45th minute sent the match to penalties, which Flamengo clinched.

Elsewhere, LDU overcame Sao Paulo 1-0 in Brazil, advancing with an aggregate of 3-0. Colombian striker Jeison Medina netted the decisive goal. LDU, from Quito, will face Palmeiras in the semis, marking their first semifinal appearance since claiming the title in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)