Left Menu

Flamengo and LDU March into Libertadores Semifinals

Flamengo defeated Estudiantes La Plata and LDU beat Sao Paulo to proceed to the Copa Libertadores semifinals. Flamengo won on penalties and will face Racing Club next, while LDU will face Palmeiras. LDU secured advancement with a 3-0 aggregate score and are in the semifinals for the first time since 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:27 IST
Flamengo and LDU March into Libertadores Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flamengo triumphed over Estudiantes La Plata on Thursday, progressing to the Copa Libertadores semifinals despite a loss in the second leg. The game ended 1-0, but with a 2-2 aggregate, Flamengo's fate was determined through penalties, where goalkeeper Agustin Rossi shone.

In the semifinals for the first time since 2022, Flamengo will square off against Racing Club, another Argentine team. The crucial goal by Gaston Benedetti in the 45th minute sent the match to penalties, which Flamengo clinched.

Elsewhere, LDU overcame Sao Paulo 1-0 in Brazil, advancing with an aggregate of 3-0. Colombian striker Jeison Medina netted the decisive goal. LDU, from Quito, will face Palmeiras in the semis, marking their first semifinal appearance since claiming the title in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
2
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
3
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China
4
Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025