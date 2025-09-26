India Shines at Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton

India emerged as a top contender at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition held in Kuala Lumpur. The Indian team secured one gold and three silver medals, making a significant impact at the event.

Chanvi Sharma was the highlight, clinching a gold medal in the women's singles category and adding a silver in women's doubles with her partner Sujita Sukumaran. Ankit Dalal secured silver medals in both men's singles and men's doubles alongside partner Amal Biju.

The High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B N Reddy, met the athletes during the closing ceremony to acknowledge their accomplishments. The event welcomed 80 players from 10 nations, celebrating excellence in badminton.

(With inputs from agencies.)