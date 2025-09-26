Left Menu

South Africa Rugby Faces Line-Up Shuffle Against Argentina

South Africa's Rugby team will face Argentina without prop Ox Nche due to injury. Boan Venter will move to the starting line-up, and Marco van Staden replaces the hooker role. Australia leads the Rugby Championship, with South Africa closely contesting for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:55 IST
South Africa Rugby Faces Line-Up Shuffle Against Argentina
Nche

South Africa will tackle Argentina in the upcoming Rugby Championship test this Saturday, minus the injured Ox Nche. Boan Venter has stepped up from the bench to start in the front row, and Marco van Staden is a replacement among hookers.

The injury to Ox Nche has necessitated strategic changes in the South African line-up. Venter joins starters Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit in the front row, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels is named back-up prop, while Van Staden provides coverage off the bench.

As the tournament heats up, Australia leads with 11 points, while defending champions South Africa are neck-and-neck with New Zealand on 10 points each, and Argentina trailing with nine. This crucial match sees South Africa aiming to bolster their position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
2
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India
3
Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion...

 Senegal
4
Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

Trump's Trade Deal Clash: South Korea's Economic Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025