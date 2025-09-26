South Africa Rugby Faces Line-Up Shuffle Against Argentina

South Africa will tackle Argentina in the upcoming Rugby Championship test this Saturday, minus the injured Ox Nche. Boan Venter has stepped up from the bench to start in the front row, and Marco van Staden is a replacement among hookers.

The injury to Ox Nche has necessitated strategic changes in the South African line-up. Venter joins starters Malcolm Marx and Thomas du Toit in the front row, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels is named back-up prop, while Van Staden provides coverage off the bench.

As the tournament heats up, Australia leads with 11 points, while defending champions South Africa are neck-and-neck with New Zealand on 10 points each, and Argentina trailing with nine. This crucial match sees South Africa aiming to bolster their position.

(With inputs from agencies.)