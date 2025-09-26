Left Menu

Hemanth Muddappa: India's Unstoppable Drag King Gears Up for New Season

Hemanth Muddappa, renowned as the "Drag King" of Indian motorsport, is set to begin his 2025 campaign at the Madras International Circuit. A 15-time National champion, Muddappa is preparing to compete with his Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR, and Ninja motorcycles across various classes, facing strong competitors.

Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa, known as India's "Drag King" in motorsport, is preparing to launch his 2025 campaign at the Madras International Circuit with the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship this Saturday.

The 15-time National champion is competing with Mantra Racing, led by tuner Sharan Pratap. He will field his formidable lineup of racing bikes, including the Hayabusa, BMW S1000RR, and Ninja. Known rivals Attaulla Baig, Mujahid Pasha, Aymaan Baig, and Hyderabad's Mohammed Riyaz are expected to provide serious competition.

Muddappa builds on a successful international victory in April, where he outperformed 13-time world champion Ricky Gadson at The Valley Run 2025, recording a time of 9.477 seconds on his BMW S1000RR. Despite past injuries, the 34-year-old continues to prove his prowess, recently securing three more National titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

