India U19 Triumphs with Stunning Win Over Australia U19

India Under-19 cricket team dominated Australia Under-19 with a commanding 167-run victory, completing a clean sweep of the Youth ODI series. Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar steered the innings with half-centuries, while Khilan Patel's four-wicket haul decimated the Australian batting line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:36 IST
In an impressive display of cricketing prowess, the India Under-19 team overwhelmed the Australian Under-19 side to record a compelling 167-run victory, marking the culmination of a triumphant series clean sweep.

Key contributors to India's commanding performance were Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar, whose half-centuries laid a solid foundation for India's 280-run total. Meanwhile, young spinner Khilan Patel's four-wicket haul played a critical role in dismantling the opposition.

The hosts faced insurmountable pressure from India's bowling attack, with Udhav Mohan and Khilan Patel taking pivotal wickets to seal Australia's fate at a paltry 113 runs, sealing India's most decisive win in the series.

