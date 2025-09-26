Left Menu

Bas Dost's Emotional Exit: A Legend Retires

Former Netherlands striker Bas Dost announced his retirement, two years after a cardiac arrest during a Dutch game. Despite plans to return, new health complications led to his decision. The 36-year-old former player of NEC Nijmegen, VfL Wolfsburg, and others shared his reflections on leaving the game for health reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:46 IST
Bas Dost's Emotional Exit: A Legend Retires

In a heartfelt announcement, Bas Dost, a former Netherlands striker, declared his retirement from professional football, almost two years after a harrowing cardiac arrest during a Dutch top-flight match. The news marks the end of a storied career that included stints at NEC Nijmegen, VfL Wolfsburg, Sporting, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite initial hopes for a return to the field, Dost's aspirations were dashed when doctors uncovered further health issues earlier this year. Speaking candidly in an interview, Dost revealed the shock of discovering 'something' during a routine check-up in June, sparking concerns about gambling with his health.

The 36-year-old explained his decision to step away after careful consideration, realizing he didn't want to risk his life for the game. His statement underscores the gravity of his health situation and the tough choices athletes often face.

TRENDING

1
Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' ...

 India
2
Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

 Global
3
CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025