Sri Lanka Battles India in Final Asia Cup Super Fours Showdown

In the final Super Fours match of the Asia Cup in Dubai, Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field against India on Friday. As both India and Pakistan have already secured spots in the final, the fixture is considered a dead rubber.

India, yet to deliver a flawless performance, relies heavily on Abhishek Sharma, the tournament's top run-scorer. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav also plays a pivotal role in India's bowling lineup, despite the team's notable 12 dropped catches.

Sri Lanka, undefeated in the group stage, stumbled in the Super Fours and aims to end their campaign on a high note. India has rested key players Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube, reintegrating Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana into the final XI. Sri Lanka made one change with Janith Liyange replacing Chamika Karunaratne, signaling a last attempt to reverse their fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)