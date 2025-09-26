Paralympic Titans: Champions of the Track and Field

The stage is set for the 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships, promising a showcase of the world's top para-athletes. It's a platform where stories of incredible resilience and unmatched talent will unfold on the field and track.

Germany's Markus Rehm, the 'Blade Jumper', is a standout figure in men's long jump T44. Rehm, a single-leg amputee, uses a carbon-fiber prosthetic to leap record distances, often surpassing able-bodied athletes. Despite battles over prosthetic advantages, Rehm's determination keeps him soaring high.

Brazil's Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, labeled the 'fastest para-athlete', and Australia's versatile James Turner are poised to impress. Meanwhile, Switzerland's Catherine Debrunner, reigning Paralympic and World champion, leads in wheelchair categories, epitomizing endurance and skill.