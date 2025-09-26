Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

The Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence, Sonipat, and the Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, claimed crucial semifinal victories to secure their places in the highly-anticipated finals of the Punjab Hockey League (U21). Both teams overcame their opponents with narrow 1-0 scorelines in the matches held at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Tension filled the air as SAI Sonipat narrowly edged past PIS Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar. The match's defining moment came two minutes before half-time when Ankur Ror brilliantly deflected a long pass into the goal. Protecting their lead, SAI Sonipat earned their deserved spot in the final clash.

Meanwhile, Naval Tata Hockey Academy thwarted Roundglass Hockey Academy, restricting the hosts' attacking prowess with steadfast defense. The decisive blow came in the 52nd minute when Ashish Tani Purti successfully converted a penalty corner. The final showdown and a third-place play-off promise intense competition, complemented by an All Stars XI vs. Legends XI exhibition match featuring renowned names like Harmanpreet Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)