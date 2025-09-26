Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup
Farook Higher Secondary School from Kerala made history by winning the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament with a 2-0 victory, marking the first such win for a Kerala school. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed pride and congratulated the team for their landmark achievement.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement, Farook Higher Secondary School from Kerala secured a resounding 2-0 victory in the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament, distinguishing itself as the first school from the state to do so in the event's long history.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the team's outstanding performance, emphasizing the increased prestige this win lends to Kerala. In a heartfelt Facebook message, Vijayan congratulated the school for their significant contribution to the state's sporting reputation.
This triumph marks a milestone moment for Kerala's youth sports, with hopes high for the team to continue reaching new pinnacles of success on the national stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Universal Business School Shines with Stellar Placement Achievements
Farook Higher Secondary School Triumphs at 64th Subroto Cup
Distinguished Alumni Honor: Celebrating Gyanesh Kumar's Achievements
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements
Remembering Tiger Pataudi: A Legacy in Hearts and Achievements