Historic Victory: Kerala School Wins Subroto Cup

Farook Higher Secondary School from Kerala made history by winning the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament with a 2-0 victory, marking the first such win for a Kerala school. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed pride and congratulated the team for their landmark achievement.

In a groundbreaking achievement, Farook Higher Secondary School from Kerala secured a resounding 2-0 victory in the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament, distinguishing itself as the first school from the state to do so in the event's long history.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded the team's outstanding performance, emphasizing the increased prestige this win lends to Kerala. In a heartfelt Facebook message, Vijayan congratulated the school for their significant contribution to the state's sporting reputation.

This triumph marks a milestone moment for Kerala's youth sports, with hopes high for the team to continue reaching new pinnacles of success on the national stage.

