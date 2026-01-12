Left Menu

Saudia Expands Horizons: Kozhikode Now on the Map

Saudi Arabian airline Saudia has announced the expansion of its flight operations in India, including flights to Kozhikode, Kerala, starting February 1. This new flight route will operate four times a week from Riyadh, enhancing Saudia's international network and catering to leisure, business, and religious travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:00 IST
Saudia Expands Horizons: Kozhikode Now on the Map
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled its plans to extend its flight network in India by launching a new route to Kozhikode, Kerala. The airline disclosed that operations to this destination would commence on February 1, featuring four weekly flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. Tickets are available for booking through Saudia's website and mobile application.

This new addition marks the airline's seventh destination within the Indian domestic market, joining other major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. The expansion aligns with Saudia's strategy to penetrate new international destinations, optimize its fleet's efficiency, and enhance its global competitive edge.

Currently operating 58 weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia, Saudia aims to boost the network by supporting demand from leisure travelers, business passengers, and religious pilgrims, especially during Hajj and Umrah. The widening of Saudia's global network underscores its commitment to serving a broad array of travel needs across more than 100 destinations on four continents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026