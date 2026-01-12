Saudia Expands Horizons: Kozhikode Now on the Map

Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled its plans to extend its flight network in India by launching a new route to Kozhikode, Kerala. The airline disclosed that operations to this destination would commence on February 1, featuring four weekly flights from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. Tickets are available for booking through Saudia's website and mobile application.

This new addition marks the airline's seventh destination within the Indian domestic market, joining other major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. The expansion aligns with Saudia's strategy to penetrate new international destinations, optimize its fleet's efficiency, and enhance its global competitive edge.

Currently operating 58 weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia, Saudia aims to boost the network by supporting demand from leisure travelers, business passengers, and religious pilgrims, especially during Hajj and Umrah. The widening of Saudia's global network underscores its commitment to serving a broad array of travel needs across more than 100 destinations on four continents.

