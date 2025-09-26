Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus has posted a reduced loss of 58 million euros for the fiscal year ending June 30, a sharp improvement over the 199 million euro loss reported the year prior. The bounce back is largely due to the Turin-based football club's return to the Champions League and participation in the expanded club World Cup, which boosted revenues significantly.

The club gained around 102 million euros from Champions League broadcasting and ticket sales, along with earnings from the club World Cup. After dominating Italian soccer for nearly a decade until 2020, Juventus faced an accounting scandal related to player trading and salary payments that led to a European bans for the 2023/2024 season.

Looking ahead, Juventus forecasts a moderate improvement in its financial performance and cash flow for the current fiscal year, with the goal of reaching breakeven by the 2026/2027 season. Additionally, the club plans a share capital increase of up to 110 million euros, which has already seen a contribution from Exor, the Agnelli family's Netherlands-based holding company.

(With inputs from agencies.)