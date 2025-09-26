Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's challenges as India's cricket captain persisted at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai, exemplified by a lackluster performance against Sri Lanka during the Super Fours fixture. Taking over the captaincy in July last year from Rohit Sharma, Yadav has seen a steep decline in form.

The dynamic batsman, often renowned for his explosive style, has struggled to maintain consistency since assuming leadership. With a remarkable century against Bangladesh in October 2024, expectations were high. However, subsequent performances, such as a notable 75 in Hyderabad, have been sporadic at best.

Currently, he boasts just 329 runs across 21 matches at an average of 19.35 as skipper. His recent innings against Sri Lanka, where leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed him on 12, starkly underlined his ongoing difficulties as his team pushed hard for a win without his earlier flair. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)