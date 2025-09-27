India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Over Thrill
Pathum Nissanka's brilliant century was overshadowed as India defeated Sri Lanka through a Super Over in the Asia Cup Super 4s match. Arshdeep Singh's bowling restricted Sri Lanka to just two runs, which India quickly surpassed. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed crucial runs for India's 202.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter decided by a Super Over during the Asia Cup Super 4s on Friday. Despite Pathum Nissanka's stunning century, India clinched the win, thanks to Arshdeep Singh's effective bowling in the crucial moments.
Earlier, India set up a challenging total of 202 for five, powered by Abhishek Sharma's dazzling 61 off 31 deliveries. Key contributions also came from Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who kept India's scoreboard ticking.
Sri Lanka's chase was driven by Nissanka's spectacular 107 off 58 balls, but they ended tied at 202. Arshdeep's tight bowling ensured India wrapped up the match swiftly in the Super Over.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma Shine in India's Asia Cup Super 4s Victory
Abhishek Sharma: India's Emerging Cricket Sensation
Abhishek Sharma Shines Amidst India's Chaotic Batting Display
Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia Cup Clash
"He will score century in some other match": Abhishek Sharma's mother confident ton is just around corner