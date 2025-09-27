Left Menu

India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Over Thrill

Pathum Nissanka's brilliant century was overshadowed as India defeated Sri Lanka through a Super Over in the Asia Cup Super 4s match. Arshdeep Singh's bowling restricted Sri Lanka to just two runs, which India quickly surpassed. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed crucial runs for India's 202.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:41 IST
India Clinches Victory Over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super Over Thrill
Pathum Nissanka
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India emerged victorious against Sri Lanka in a thrilling encounter decided by a Super Over during the Asia Cup Super 4s on Friday. Despite Pathum Nissanka's stunning century, India clinched the win, thanks to Arshdeep Singh's effective bowling in the crucial moments.

Earlier, India set up a challenging total of 202 for five, powered by Abhishek Sharma's dazzling 61 off 31 deliveries. Key contributions also came from Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who kept India's scoreboard ticking.

Sri Lanka's chase was driven by Nissanka's spectacular 107 off 58 balls, but they ended tied at 202. Arshdeep's tight bowling ensured India wrapped up the match swiftly in the Super Over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
2
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
3
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India
4
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA in Ladakh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025