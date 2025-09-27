Ohtani Reigns Supreme: Dodgers Star Leads MLB Jersey Sales

Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani has once again topped Major League Baseball's jersey sales for a record third consecutive season, confirming his status as the game's premier attraction. This comes on the heels of Ohtani's impressive performance, where he smashed his 54th homer, aiding the Dodgers in securing their fourth straight National League West title with an emphatic 8-0 triumph over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ohtani, the reigning National League MVP, joins an elite group of players who have led jersey sales for three years in a row, standing alongside teammate Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, and legendary Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Yankees' Aaron Judge secured the second spot, showcasing his enduring popularity by staying in the top 10 for the ninth consecutive year, while Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and Betts were third and fourth.

Retiring Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw ended his illustrious 18-year career with a 12th place finish in jersey sales, marking his 12th appearance in the top 20. Notably, over half of the players with top-selling jerseys are part of teams advancing to the postseason, set to kick off with the Wild Card Series. The rankings are based on Nike jersey sales from the Fanatics network, including MLBShop.com, since Opening Day.

