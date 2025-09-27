Left Menu

Royal Reschedule: King Charles' Papal Pilgrimage

King Charles and Queen Camilla have re-scheduled their state visit to the Vatican, initially postponed due to the late Pope Francis's ill health. The visit, now set for next month, will include celebrations for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year and highlight ecumenical efforts between the Catholic Church and the Church of England.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make a state visit to the Vatican next month. The trip, originally planned for April, was postponed due to the late Pope Francis's declining health, which later led to his passing.

During their re-scheduled visit, the royal couple will meet with Pope Leo XIV to participate in the 2025 Catholic Holy Year celebrations. This coordination occurs as part of a broader initiative to highlight the cooperative efforts between the Church of England and the Catholic Church.

The visit will also reportedly include a tour of the Vatican's renowned Sistine Chapel. Previously, King Charles has engaged with influential Catholic leaders, having met with both Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI during his reign as the supreme governor of the Church of England.

