Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Closes Historic Jubilee Amid Calls for Inclusivity

Pope Leo XIV concluded the Vatican's 2025 Holy Year by critiquing consumerism and xenophobia. The event marked the unprecedented transition between two American pontiffs, attracting 33 million pilgrims. Leo now focuses on uniting the Catholic Church, preparing for the next Jubilee in 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 06-01-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 15:30 IST
Pope Leo XIV Closes Historic Jubilee Amid Calls for Inclusivity
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV officially concluded the Vatican's 2025 Holy Year with a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday, condemning the prevalent consumerist and anti-foreigner sentiments in today's society. The Jubilee attracted about 33 million pilgrims, an event highlighted by an unusual transition from one American pope to another.

During the solemn ritual, Leo symbolically shut the Holy Door previously opened by Pope Francis, marking the closure of this unique Jubilee that straddled the funerals and conclaves of Francis and his successor. Historically, only once before, in 1700, had a Holy Year been initiated by one pope and sealed by another.

Leo now aims to pivot towards addressing divisions within the Church, initiating discussions among cardinals over the liturgy. The Vatican reported participation from over 33 million pilgrims, although numbers remain estimates amid Rome's broader tourism influx. Looking ahead, Leo announced plans for a 2033 Jubilee commemorating the believed resurrection of Christ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Provocative Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
2
Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

Ireland Eyes Strategic Trade Gains with China Amid Dairy and Beef Tensions

 Global
3
Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

Solidarity Stands as Europe Supports Denmark's Claim on Greenland

 Poland
4
Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

Torrential Rains Trigger Deadly Flash Floods in North Sulawesi

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026