Pope Leo XIV officially concluded the Vatican's 2025 Holy Year with a ceremony at St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday, condemning the prevalent consumerist and anti-foreigner sentiments in today's society. The Jubilee attracted about 33 million pilgrims, an event highlighted by an unusual transition from one American pope to another.

During the solemn ritual, Leo symbolically shut the Holy Door previously opened by Pope Francis, marking the closure of this unique Jubilee that straddled the funerals and conclaves of Francis and his successor. Historically, only once before, in 1700, had a Holy Year been initiated by one pope and sealed by another.

Leo now aims to pivot towards addressing divisions within the Church, initiating discussions among cardinals over the liturgy. The Vatican reported participation from over 33 million pilgrims, although numbers remain estimates amid Rome's broader tourism influx. Looking ahead, Leo announced plans for a 2033 Jubilee commemorating the believed resurrection of Christ.

