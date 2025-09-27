Left Menu

Historic India-Pakistan Face-Off in Asia Cup 2025 Final: Excitement Soars

India and Pakistan will meet for the first time in the Asia Cup final at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025. This thrilling clash follows India's dominant performances, led by Abhishek Sharma in batting and Kuldeep Yadav in bowling. Pakistan relies on its pace duo, Afridi and Rauf.

Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
India is set to clash with Pakistan in an electrifying Asia Cup 2025 final, marking the first time the arch-rivals face each other in the tournament's 41-year history. The high-stakes encounter is slated for September 28 at the renowned Dubai International Stadium.

Throughout the tournament, India has showcased dominance, especially against Pakistan, securing two significant wins. Key performances include Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting and Kuldeep Yadav's stellar bowling, propelling India to memorable victories.

Pakistan, though formidable with their pace spearheads Afridi and Rauf, has struggled to match India's prowess. As India charts a course towards potential Asia Cup glory, all eyes will be on this historic face-off to see if Pakistan can turn the tides in this much-anticipated final.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

