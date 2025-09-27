Left Menu

West Ham United Sacks Manager Graham Potter

West Ham United has dismissed manager Graham Potter following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The defeat placed them in 19th position with three points from five matches. The club's Board stated that the decision was based on disappointing results and performances spanning the end of last season and the start of the current one.

Graham Potter

West Ham United took decisive action by sacking their manager, Graham Potter, as announced on Saturday.

This move comes after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, dropping them to a troubling 19th position with just three points from five games.

The club's board expressed the need for a leadership change, citing poor results and performances dating back to last season's second half and continuing into the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

