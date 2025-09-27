West Ham United Sacks Manager Graham Potter
West Ham United has dismissed manager Graham Potter following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The defeat placed them in 19th position with three points from five matches. The club's Board stated that the decision was based on disappointing results and performances spanning the end of last season and the start of the current one.
