West Ham United Sacks Manager Graham Potter

West Ham United took decisive action by sacking their manager, Graham Potter, as announced on Saturday.

This move comes after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, dropping them to a troubling 19th position with just three points from five games.

The club's board expressed the need for a leadership change, citing poor results and performances dating back to last season's second half and continuing into the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)