American Captain Bradley Sticks to Plan Amid Ryder Cup Deficit

American skipper Keegan Bradley is holding firm to his initial game plan for Day 2 of the Ryder Cup, despite a lackluster start. Undeterred by an early deficit, Bradley retains confidence in his familiar pairings, opting only for minor adjustments like matching Cameron Young with Bryson DeChambeau.

The most controversial pairing was Collin Morikawa and Harris English, but Bradley isn't panicking. He still believes in their potential, urging patience and persistence. European captain Luke Donald mirrored Bradley's strategy, maintaining successful pairings from the previous day.

For a comeback, Bradley banks on standout performances from Day 1 players like Young and demands more from top-ranked Scheffler. As the Americans grapple with a massive first-day deficit, comparisons are drawn to the iconic 1999 "Comeback at Brookline."