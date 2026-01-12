National Youth Day 2023: A Tribute to Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy in Shaping India's Future

On the occasion of National Youth Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Congress MP Manickam Tagore highlighted the pivotal role played by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in empowering India's youth. By lowering the voting age to 18 and facilitating technological and educational advancements, Gandhi expanded the horizons for young Indians, according to Tagore. He emphasized that Vivekananda's enduring message of courage, character, and service continues to inspire today's youth, fostering confidence and compassion essential for building a just and inclusive society.

Other political leaders also paid homage on National Youth Day. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge underscored Swami Vivekananda's symbolic embodiment of Indian values and inspiration to the youth. Kharge recalled how Gandhi declared the philosopher's birth anniversary as National Youth Day, quoting Vivekananda's 1893 Chicago speech, emphasizing its continued relevance amidst modern-day conflicts and intolerance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vivekananda as a guiding force for India's youth, whose teachings invigorate the nation's development resolve. He hoped the observance would fortify the resolve and self-confidence of citizens, especially the youth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recognized Vivekananda's global influence, lauding his efforts to align Indian youth with the nation's rich tradition of knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality. Shah noted that Vivekananda's message of perseverance continues to instill duty and patriotism among young Indians, bolstering efforts toward a developed nation. Across the political spectrum, leaders reaffirmed the impact of Swami Vivekananda's teachings on India's youth and the country's progress on this commemorative day dedicated to their strength and potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)