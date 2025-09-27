Run for the Wular: BSF Hosts Marathon in Bandipora

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to host the second edition of the Wular Half Marathon in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on October 12. The event aims to highlight environmental awareness, foster community engagement, and promote positive activities among the region's youth.

Under the theme 'Save Wular Run with Borderman,' the marathon will encompass three race categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km, open to both male and female participants. The BSF spokesperson noted that a T-shirt unveiling ceremony for the marathon was recently held at Hangul Officer's Institute, BSF Frontier headquarters.

Anticipating around 3,000 participants, primarily from the Kashmir Valley, the marathon provides free registration and seeks to discover local talent. Promising participants may receive sponsorship under the 'Khelo India scheme' from the Sports Authority of India for future athletic training and competitions. Furthermore, the event is envisioned as a catalyst for promoting Wular Lake tourism.