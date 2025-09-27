Left Menu

Run for the Wular: BSF Hosts Marathon in Bandipora

The Border Security Force is organizing the Wular Half Marathon in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 12. The event aims to promote environmental awareness, community bonding, and positive youth engagement. With various race formats, it expects 3,000 participants and seeks to identify local talent for national training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 18:44 IST
Run for the Wular: BSF Hosts Marathon in Bandipora
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) is set to host the second edition of the Wular Half Marathon in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on October 12. The event aims to highlight environmental awareness, foster community engagement, and promote positive activities among the region's youth.

Under the theme 'Save Wular Run with Borderman,' the marathon will encompass three race categories: 5 km, 10 km, and 21.1 km, open to both male and female participants. The BSF spokesperson noted that a T-shirt unveiling ceremony for the marathon was recently held at Hangul Officer's Institute, BSF Frontier headquarters.

Anticipating around 3,000 participants, primarily from the Kashmir Valley, the marathon provides free registration and seeks to discover local talent. Promising participants may receive sponsorship under the 'Khelo India scheme' from the Sports Authority of India for future athletic training and competitions. Furthermore, the event is envisioned as a catalyst for promoting Wular Lake tourism.

TRENDING

1
Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

Controversy Arises Over Religious Song at West Bengal Durga Pandal

 India
3
Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

 India
4
Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

Russia's UN Aviation Agency Setback: A Diplomatic Repercussion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025