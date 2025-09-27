New Zealand's Thrilling Bronze Victory at Women’s Rugby World Cup

In an electrifying performance, New Zealand triumphed over France 42-26 to secure the Bronze Final at the Women's Rugby World Cup. The match, attended by over 50,000 fans, served as a thrilling precursor to the final clash between England and Canada.

Despite the victory, New Zealand's triumph carried a bittersweet note, as the defending champions were unexpectedly ousted by Canada in the semi-finals. After an early lead by France's Pauline Bourdon, New Zealand quickly took control with standout performances from Ruahei Demant, Silvia Brunt, Renee Holmes, and Laura Bayfield, leading to a 26-7 advantage at halftime.

New Zealand's 18-year-old winger, Braxton Sorensen-McGee, extended the lead with two early second-half tries, taking her tournament total to 11. However, France mounted a spirited comeback, scoring three tries within 10 minutes to set up a tense finale. With England set to face Canada in the final, anticipation runs high for a record-breaking audience of 82,000 spectators.

