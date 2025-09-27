Left Menu

Iga Swiatek Makes WTA Tour History at China Open

Iga Swiatek achieved a landmark victory at the China Open, becoming the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 events for three straight seasons. She added another win to her record with a straight-set victory over Yuan Yue, advancing to the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek made waves on Saturday by defeating Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3, propelling herself into the third round of the China Open and securing a spot in WTA Tour history.

The WTA announced that Swiatek is now the first player to achieve 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events across three consecutive seasons, thanks to her latest victory at the event.

As the top seed, Swiatek also continues to build on her impressive career, having recently claimed the Korea Open in Seoul, further adding to her Grand Slam singles titles, which include four victories at the French Open and one at the U.S. Open.

