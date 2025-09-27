Iga Swiatek Makes WTA Tour History at China Open

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek made waves on Saturday by defeating Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3, propelling herself into the third round of the China Open and securing a spot in WTA Tour history.

The WTA announced that Swiatek is now the first player to achieve 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events across three consecutive seasons, thanks to her latest victory at the event.

As the top seed, Swiatek also continues to build on her impressive career, having recently claimed the Korea Open in Seoul, further adding to her Grand Slam singles titles, which include four victories at the French Open and one at the U.S. Open.