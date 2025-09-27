Left Menu

Golden Leap: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

Shailesh Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati excelled at the World Para Athletics Championships, with Shailesh winning gold in the men's high jump T63 event by setting a new Championship and Asian record. Bhati secured bronze, while USA's Ezra Frech took silver. This marked a significant achievement for the Indian athletes.

Updated: 27-09-2025 19:59 IST
Shailesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning performance at the World Para Athletics Championships, India's Shailesh Kumar seized the gold medal in the men's high jump T63 event. His jump not only topped the podium but also shattered previous Championship and Asian records with a personal best of 1.91 meters.

Varun Singh Bhati, a former Para Asian Games medallist, added to India's medal tally with a commendable bronze. Bhati matched the reigning Olympic champion, USA's Ezra Frech, with a jump of 1.85 meters, but the latter secured silver based on count-back rules.

The event also saw Rahul, another Indian competitor, achieving a personal best clearance of 1.78 meters, finishing fourth. This championship highlighted the competitive edge and prowess of T42 and T63 classified athletes with significant limb deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

