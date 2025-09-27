Magdeleine Vallieres Strikes Gold in Historic Road Race at UCI World Championships
Magdeleine Vallieres secured a surprise victory in the women’s road race at the UCI World Championships, becoming Canada’s first road champion. Vallieres executed a decisive attack during the final climb, leaving competitors behind. The race marked the event's first occurrence in Africa, aiming to inspire young cyclists on the continent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:05 IST
In a stunning performance, Magdeleine Vallieres won gold in the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships. Her remarkable final climb secured Canada's first road championship title on Saturday.
The 24-year-old spearheaded a breakaway with New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black and Spain's Mavi Garcia, overcoming the 164km challenge on Kigali's hilly circuit with a strong finish, leaving competitors trailing.
The world event, hosted for the first time in Africa, will conclude with the elite men's race, emphasized its potential to inspire youth across the continent to pursue cycling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jain Resource Recycling IPO Witnesses Overwhelming Demand
Jain Resource Recycling IPO: A Boost for Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling
Cycling through the Sands: Tour de Thar Debuts in Rajasthan
Israeli Cycling Team Faces Pressure for Rebranding Amid Protests
Jain Resource Recycling Secures Rs 562 Crore from Anchors Ahead of IPO