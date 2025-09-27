Europe Dominates Ryder Cup with Unstoppable Momentum

Europe expanded its lead over the United States in the Ryder Cup to 8-1/2 to 3-1/2, following a 3-1 victory in Saturday's morning foursomes at Bethpage Black. The visitors became the first team to claim each of the first three sessions on foreign soil, silencing the home crowd on Long Island.

Key performances came from England's Tommy Fleetwood and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who defeated Collin Morikawa and Harris English. This strengthened their foursomes record to an impeccable 4-0-0. Rory McIlroy emphasized the importance of teamwork and focus, remarking, 'You really just have to focus on the task at hand.'

Spain's Jon Rahm delivered a highlight with a spectacular chip-in on the eighth hole, aiding his team to victory alongside Tyrrell Hatton. Despite a valiant effort from Bryson DeChambeau and surprises such as Scottie Scheffler's struggles, the Americans couldn't reverse their fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)