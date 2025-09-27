Left Menu

Europe Dominates Ryder Cup with Unstoppable Momentum

Europe surged ahead in the Ryder Cup, widening their lead over the U.S. with remarkable performances by Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and others. Despite a strong effort from Bryson DeChambeau, the American team faced significant setbacks, unable to secure a comeback against the European lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:52 IST
Europe expanded its lead over the United States in the Ryder Cup to 8-1/2 to 3-1/2, following a 3-1 victory in Saturday's morning foursomes at Bethpage Black. The visitors became the first team to claim each of the first three sessions on foreign soil, silencing the home crowd on Long Island.

Key performances came from England's Tommy Fleetwood and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who defeated Collin Morikawa and Harris English. This strengthened their foursomes record to an impeccable 4-0-0. Rory McIlroy emphasized the importance of teamwork and focus, remarking, 'You really just have to focus on the task at hand.'

Spain's Jon Rahm delivered a highlight with a spectacular chip-in on the eighth hole, aiding his team to victory alongside Tyrrell Hatton. Despite a valiant effort from Bryson DeChambeau and surprises such as Scottie Scheffler's struggles, the Americans couldn't reverse their fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

