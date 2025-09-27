Left Menu

Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Wizardry: Defying the Odds

Jon Rahm has captivated audiences at the Ryder Cup with his extraordinary golf shots. His remarkable hole-out from 49 feet in a pivotal match showcased his skill and poise. Rahm's performance, marked by strokes of genius, has been key to Europe's bid for an away victory at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:02 IST
Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Wizardry: Defying the Odds
Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has turned the Ryder Cup into a spectacle, performing golfing feats that defy logic. The Spaniard's standout moment came at Bethpage Black, where he executed an improbable hole-out from 49 feet on the par-three eighth hole.

Faced with a challenging bunker lie, Rahm's skillful chip with feet in the sand left spectators in awe. The daring birdie not only put Europe ahead but also solidified his perfect record for the week.

Rahm's earlier exhibition of his talent included a brilliant recovery shot on Friday that helped secure victory. His exceptional play may well lead Europe to its first away Ryder Cup victory since 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

Trump's Troop Directive Stirs Tensions in Portland Amid Antifa Crackdown

 Global
2
Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

Welbeck's Heroics Stun Chelsea: Brighton Triumphs at Stamford Bridge

 Global
3
Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

 India
4
Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in R...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025