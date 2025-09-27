Jon Rahm's Ryder Cup Wizardry: Defying the Odds

Jon Rahm has turned the Ryder Cup into a spectacle, performing golfing feats that defy logic. The Spaniard's standout moment came at Bethpage Black, where he executed an improbable hole-out from 49 feet on the par-three eighth hole.

Faced with a challenging bunker lie, Rahm's skillful chip with feet in the sand left spectators in awe. The daring birdie not only put Europe ahead but also solidified his perfect record for the week.

Rahm's earlier exhibition of his talent included a brilliant recovery shot on Friday that helped secure victory. His exceptional play may well lead Europe to its first away Ryder Cup victory since 2012.

