Left Menu

England Clinches Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Victory

England secured a 33-13 victory over Canada at Twickenham to win the Women's Rugby World Cup for the third time. This win marks a triumphant achievement after a six-year winning streak and previous final defeats. An electrifying crowd celebrated England's remarkable performance and contribution to women's rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:10 IST
England Clinches Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant triumph for women's rugby, England dominated Canada 33-13 at Twickenham, clinching their third Women's Rugby World Cup title. This victory was celebrated by a record crowd, underlining England's exceptional form after winning 62 of their last 63 matches.

England's performance marked redemption from their 2022 World Cup final loss, with a strong first half leading 21-8. The team sustained their momentum, finishing with an unbroken winning streak of 33 games. England's relentless forward play and strategic mauls proved too formidable for Canada.

The match received overwhelming support, highlighting its significance in women's rugby history. Lauded by players like Natasha Hunt and Sadia Kabeya, this event showcased the sport's growing popularity and potential for future growth. England's achievement sets a new chapter for the game, inspiring fans and players alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
2
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global
3
Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Government

Punjab's Farmers Turn to Centre for Relief, Amid Trust Issues with State Gov...

 India
4
Controversy Over Medals at Wounded Knee: A Historical Reckoning

Controversy Over Medals at Wounded Knee: A Historical Reckoning

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025