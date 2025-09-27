England Clinches Historic Women's Rugby World Cup Victory

In a significant triumph for women's rugby, England dominated Canada 33-13 at Twickenham, clinching their third Women's Rugby World Cup title. This victory was celebrated by a record crowd, underlining England's exceptional form after winning 62 of their last 63 matches.

England's performance marked redemption from their 2022 World Cup final loss, with a strong first half leading 21-8. The team sustained their momentum, finishing with an unbroken winning streak of 33 games. England's relentless forward play and strategic mauls proved too formidable for Canada.

The match received overwhelming support, highlighting its significance in women's rugby history. Lauded by players like Natasha Hunt and Sadia Kabeya, this event showcased the sport's growing popularity and potential for future growth. England's achievement sets a new chapter for the game, inspiring fans and players alike.

