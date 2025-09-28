Premier League Drama: Crystal Palace Tops Liverpool While City Dominates

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Crystal Palace remains unbeaten in the Premier League, according to Goal.com. The Eagles started strong, as Ismaila Sarr scored first, capitalizing on a poor clearance by Ryan Gravenberch. Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson made key saves to keep the team in the game before halftime.

Despite Federico Chiesa's late goal offering hope, Crystal Palace clinched a memorable victory through substitute Eddie Nketiah's decisive goal. Concurrently, Chelsea struggled at Stamford Bridge, losing 3-1 to Brighton, marking two consecutive league defeats for Enzo Maresca's squad, as reported by Sky Sports.

Chelsea, down to 10 men again, were overwhelmed by Brighton's vigor. The result leaves Chelsea with just one victory in their last five matches across competitions. Meanwhile, at Gtech Community Stadium, Manchester United's inconsistency was apparent as they fell 3-1 to Brentford. Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty proved costly, according to Sky Sports.

Brentford surged ahead with Igor Thaigo's two early goals. Although Benjamin Sesko narrowed the gap, Man United never seemed in control. Mathias Jensen's late goal secured Brentford's deserved win, leaving United winless in eight away league meetings, hovering near the bottom of the table.

In contrast, Manchester City showcased dominance with a 5-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, highlighted by Erling Haaland's stellar performance in stoppage time, as per Goal.com. Two own goals by Maxime Esteve aided City, while Matheus Nunes found the net in the 61st minute. Haaland, ensuring his name appeared on the scoreline, struck again with a 90th-minute goal from a Jeremy Doku cross and added another soon after amidst Burnley's defensive errors.

With these late contributions, Haaland has now scored eight Premier League goals this season. (ANI)