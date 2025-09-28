India Faces Pakistan in Historic Asia Cup 2025 Final Showdown
As India squares off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former cricketer Sarandeep Singh praises Suryakumar Yadav's squad, particularly young opener Abhishek Sharma, for their stellar tournament performance. Despite injury concerns, India remains confident, having beaten Pakistan twice before. Pakistan enters as underdogs after a challenging journey to the final.
In a highly anticipated clash, India is set to meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh voiced his confidence in Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, lauding the formidable form showcased by both batting and bowling squads throughout the tournament.
Sarandeep singled out young opener Abhishek Sharma for special commendation as one of the tournament's standout performers. He described Sharma as the 'new superstar' of the Indian team, noted for his exceptional batting prowess against both Pakistan's fast bowlers and spinners.
The former player also praised India's bowling lineup, emphasizing the strong performance delivered by experienced players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. With Pakistan struggling in previous encounters, India emerges as a strong favorite. Meanwhile, Pakistan, overcoming hurdles in their journey to the final, enters the contest as underdogs after a hard-fought victory against Bangladesh.
