Left Menu

India Faces Pakistan in Historic Asia Cup 2025 Final Showdown

As India squares off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former cricketer Sarandeep Singh praises Suryakumar Yadav's squad, particularly young opener Abhishek Sharma, for their stellar tournament performance. Despite injury concerns, India remains confident, having beaten Pakistan twice before. Pakistan enters as underdogs after a challenging journey to the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:21 IST
India Faces Pakistan in Historic Asia Cup 2025 Final Showdown
Sarandeep Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated clash, India is set to meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Former Indian cricketer Sarandeep Singh voiced his confidence in Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, lauding the formidable form showcased by both batting and bowling squads throughout the tournament.

Sarandeep singled out young opener Abhishek Sharma for special commendation as one of the tournament's standout performers. He described Sharma as the 'new superstar' of the Indian team, noted for his exceptional batting prowess against both Pakistan's fast bowlers and spinners.

The former player also praised India's bowling lineup, emphasizing the strong performance delivered by experienced players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. With Pakistan struggling in previous encounters, India emerges as a strong favorite. Meanwhile, Pakistan, overcoming hurdles in their journey to the final, enters the contest as underdogs after a hard-fought victory against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

Kremlin Dismisses Zelenskiy's Latest Threat

 Russia
2
Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

Tragedy at Karur: Stampede at Political Rally Leaves 40 Dead

 India
3
Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administration Shake-up

Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administratio...

 India
4
Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

Alcaraz Shines in Japan Open Semi-Finals as Brooksby Causes Upset

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025