Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective
Mithun Manhas, the newly appointed BCCI president, was chosen over several renowned candidates, highlighting the administration's preference for entrusting cricketers with leadership roles. Known for his hands-on approach as the Director of Cricket Operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Manhas brings experience and a strong work ethic to the challenging role.
Mithun Manhas has been named the new President of the BCCI, marking a significant shift towards empowering cricketers within the top echelons of the organization. His appointment was ratified during the AGM, surprising many as he edged out notable figures such as Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh.
Manhas, known for his pragmatic approach, played a transformative role at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, overseeing substantial improvements in cricket facilities under his leadership as Director of Cricket Operations. His initiatives included relaying pitches, boosting the confidence of local players, and elevating their performance levels.
The 45-year-old must now navigate the complex landscape of BCCI politics, armed with his extensive first-class cricket experience and interpersonal skills honed during his tenure with prominent teams. As India prepares to host the World Cup, Manhas faces an immense test in his administrative capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)