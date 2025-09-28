Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective

Mithun Manhas has been named the new President of the BCCI, marking a significant shift towards empowering cricketers within the top echelons of the organization. His appointment was ratified during the AGM, surprising many as he edged out notable figures such as Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh.

Manhas, known for his pragmatic approach, played a transformative role at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, overseeing substantial improvements in cricket facilities under his leadership as Director of Cricket Operations. His initiatives included relaying pitches, boosting the confidence of local players, and elevating their performance levels.

The 45-year-old must now navigate the complex landscape of BCCI politics, armed with his extensive first-class cricket experience and interpersonal skills honed during his tenure with prominent teams. As India prepares to host the World Cup, Manhas faces an immense test in his administrative capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)