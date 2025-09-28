Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President in Historic Cricket Administration Shake-up

In a significant shift in Indian cricket administration, Mithun Manhas has been announced as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former Delhi captain takes over from Roger Binny, marking a milestone in his illustrious career. This development was confirmed by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who noted that the transition has been smooth and efficient.

Alongside Manhas' appointment, Rajeev Shukla will maintain his position as vice-president, with Devajit Saikia serving as secretary. The senior men's national selection panel has also witnessed changes, with former India cricketers Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh joining the team, replacing S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee. In parallel, the senior women's national selection committee now sees Amita Sharma taking over as chairperson from Neetu David, supported by team members Shyama Dey, Sulakshana Naik, Jaya Sharma, and Sravanthi Naidu.

Mithun Manhas, who turns 46 soon, has been deeply embedded in cricket administration, particularly influencing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association through a BCCI-appointed sub-committee. Post-2016 retirement, his roles have spanned coaching positions with IPL teams and consultancy for Bangladesh's U-19. A prolific domestic player, Manhas' career features significant runs in first-class, List A, and T20 formats.

